PTSD resources and information for veterans and civilians

Post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event.
988 offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors.
988 offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In recognition of PTSD Awareness Month, the Washington County Veterans Services Office is spreading awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder resources.

Post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event.

While anyone can suffer from PTSD, veterans are more likely to have a post-traumatic-stress disorder, according to data from the National Center for PTSD.

Tom Kukulka of the Washington County Veterans Services Office has seen first-hand the improvement treatment and therapy can have on someone’s quality of life.

“The treatment works. My veterans that come through my office are helped. They live a productive life, and their families are put back together.”

Kukulka encourages those in need to call 988 for the veteran and civilian crisis line.

988 offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors. 1-800-273-8255 is the number to dial for landlines.

More information can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
This image indicates that this story contains breaking news.
Rescuers respond to reported drowning in Morgantown

Latest News

Ulices Pineda
Hearing for man accused of murder postponed
Bomb threat causes evacuation at Bridgeport Target, officials say
UPDATE: All clear given at Target in Bridgeport after bomb threat
Meadowbrook Mall Target
Meadowbrook Mall Target
Crumbl is a cookie bakery that has been making waves in the dessert world. With a rotating menu...
Crumbl Cookies officially opens in Clarksburg
Pilot program at Harrison County school to provide water treatment training