PTSD resources and information for veterans and civilians

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In recognition of PTSD Awareness Month, the Washington County Veterans Services Office is spreading awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder resources.

Post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event.

While anyone can suffer from PTSD, veterans are more likely to have a post-traumatic-stress disorder, according to data from the National Center for PTSD.

Tom Kukulka of the Washington County Veterans Services Office has seen first-hand the improvement treatment and therapy can have on someone’s quality of life.

“The treatment works. My veterans that come through my office are helped. They live a productive life, and their families are put back together.”

Kukulka encourages those in need to call 988 for the veteran and civilian crisis line.

988 offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors. 1-800-273-8255 is the number to dial for landlines.

More information can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.