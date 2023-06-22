Rain chances continue into the weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The trend of cloudy skies and rain chances continues today, so expect a warm, gray afternoon. Then more rain is expected after today. Find out the details in the video above!

A low-pressure system that has been lingering in the southern US for the past few days is finally making its way to West Virginia lifting moisture into the Mountain State. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with a slight chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s, well below average for this time of year. Then around 8 PM, a patch of widespread, light rain lifts into our region. The rain becomes scattered showers after midnight, and thereafter, leftover showers will push out by tomorrow morning. Besides that, expect cloudy skies, light winds, and lows in the low-60s. Then throughout tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, and scattered showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, will pop up at times. So some areas will see rain. Most of those showers will die down during the late-evening hours, as daytime heating goes away. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and highs in the upper-70s. Then more scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up on Saturday morning and afternoon, but by Saturday night, most of the leftover moisture will push east, leaving partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s for Sunday.

Then early next week, another low-pressure system from out west will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region. Those rain chances will last until the middle of the week, when the system pushes east. All the while, temperatures will be in the 70s early next week. In short, more showers are expected this weekend and next week, and aside from Sunday, temperatures will stay below average for June.



Today: Cloudy skies, with light rain during the afternoon and evening hours. East-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 73.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with periodic showers during the overnight hours. East-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 60.

Friday: Cloudy skies and isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High: 78.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 79.

