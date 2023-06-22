Scattered showers continue through Saturday; break from precip on Sunday

Temperatures briefly warm on Sunday.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The persistent low-pressure system that has kept rain in our area since Monday will finally move out by the end of Saturday. Another rain system approaches for the start of next week, leaving Sunday mostly free of rain. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position
Ulices Pineda
Docs reveal new details in Clarksburg murder
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
FILE PHOTO of Bridgeport citywide yard sale
Bridgeport announces date for citywide yard sale

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at 8 PM, Thursday, June 22.
Rain chances continue into the weekend!
next 3 days
Rounds of rain continue all the way into Saturday
Expected precipitation over the next few days, between today and Sunday, June 25.
Cloudy summer solstice, then rain later this week
next 3 days
Rounds of scattered showers continue all week