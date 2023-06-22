Scattered showers continue through Saturday; break from precip on Sunday
Temperatures briefly warm on Sunday.
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The persistent low-pressure system that has kept rain in our area since Monday will finally move out by the end of Saturday. Another rain system approaches for the start of next week, leaving Sunday mostly free of rain. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
