Woman details encounter with black bear and three cubs

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Sunday, June 11 started out with an ordinary morning for Rebecca Smith at her home in Bluefield, Virginia. It was the weekend and she had vacation to look forward to that week. Just before 5:30, she let her dog Luke outside to use the bathroom.

Smith says moments later, he began barking. She went to investigate and that’s when her morning became anything but ordinary. She came face to face with a mama bear with three cubs.

“She just raised up and opened her mouth and bit me in the face and she got me under here and put a hole right here in my nose and split my lip,” said Smith.

She says she then landed face down on her patio. Fear and adrenaline forced her up to her feet. She ran inside, shaken up, with blood running down her face. She called for her husband to let him know what happened. She was safe but her 9-year-old diabetic dog was still outside.

“I ran out the front door trying to get my dog, yelling for my dog because my dog was still outside. When I opened the door and yelled for my dog the bear was chasing him down the sidewalk and she came back like she was going to try and come in the door,” said Smith.

She says she slammed the door and her husband armed himself with a .357 handgun.

“My husband had gotten the gun and went on the back porch and she had chased my yorkie poo around the house and came back all the way to the back of the house again and she was in full pursuit of my dog. My husband held the gun and shot it in front of her to scare her off,” said Smith.

Smith escaped the encounter with minor wounds but had to get rabies shots in her face as a precaution. Luke was shaken up and escaped with only minor scrapes. She says before the encounter, the bears have gotten into their trash. It’s now stored in their basement.

“I’ve asked that the bears get relocated and it’s my understanding that they don’t do that unless it’s really bad. I definitely wouldn’t want her to be hurt but now I don’t feel safe in my yard,” said Smith.

WVVA reached out to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to see if relocation is something that can be done but have not heard back. However their website says they do not trap or relocate bears eating from trash or birdfeeders.

The website says you can keep bears away by securing garbage, cleaning grills and picking up pet food left outside. If you do see a bear it’s important to make noise to scare it away and let it know it’s not welcome.

