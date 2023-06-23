Betty Catherine Weatherholtz Fox

Betty Catherine Weatherholtz Fox, 84, a resident of East Dailey, passed from this life Friday, June 23, 2023, at her home.  She had been in declining health. Betty was born Tuesday, June 28, 1938, in Kline Gap, Grant County, a daughter of the late Luther Isaac Weatherholtz and Mary “Elizabeth” Zirk Weatherholtz.  On February 21, 1959, she married Gary Lee Fox who survives.  They had celebrated sixty-four years of marriage.   Also left to cherish her memory are her three children: Michael Fox and wife, Rebecca, of Belington, Bradley Fox and wife, Helen, of Buckhannon, and Lisa Fox of East Dailey, six grandchildren, Matthew, Chanda, Danielle, Sommer, Kyle, and Amber, seven great grandchildren, Destiny, Alexis, Kaylie, Maria, Alisa, Jade, and Emily, and three great great grandchildren, Vivvienne, Kaiden, and Berkeley, a nephew, Derek Tabella, and a half sister, Rosealie Tabella of Pittsburgh, PA.   Betty was a graduate of Petersburg High School with the class of 1956.  She had worked for the Randolph County Board of Education as a cook, and she had also worked for a while with a surveying company.  She was a member of the Tygarts Valley Baptist Church in Beverly.   Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour.  Pastor Jack Howell will officiate, and Betty’s request for cremation will then be honored.  Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Betty Catherine Weatherholtz Fox. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

