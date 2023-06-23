Bomb threat causes evacuation at Target, officials say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say Target at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport was evacuated on Friday just before 2 p.m.

Meadowbrook Mall officials tell 5 News the store was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

Bridgeport Police on the scene also tell 5 News there is a “suspicious package” outside the store, shown in the photo below.

Photo of what officials are calling a "suspicious package" at Target (WDTV)

As of this article’s publication, the store is closed and people are being turned away from the entrance in the parking lot.

Authorities are currently awaiting a K-9 to arrive on the scene.

Officials say the rest of the mall remains open.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

