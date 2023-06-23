Bomb threat causes evacuation at Target, officials say

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say Target at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport was evacuated on Friday just before 2 p.m.

Meadowbrook Mall officials tell 5 News the store was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

Bridgeport Police on the scene also tell 5 News there is a “suspicious package” outside the store, shown in the photo below.

Photo of what officials are calling a "suspicious package" at Target
Photo of what officials are calling a "suspicious package" at Target(WDTV)

As of this article’s publication, the store is closed and people are being turned away from the entrance in the parking lot.

Authorities are currently awaiting a K-9 to arrive on the scene.

Officials say the rest of the mall remains open.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

