BPD Chief Hart named ‘Chief of the Year’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV) - City of Bridgeport and Belington Fire Chief Phil Hart has been a regular attendee at the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs for nearly a decade.

While Hart was at the annual meeting in Wilmington, North Carolina, he received recognition for a heroic effort to save an elderly woman’s life.

On March 4, Hart, while serving in Barbour County, rushed into a burning home twice without protective gear to save an elderly woman.

Because of Hart’s heroic efforts to save her life, he was named the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs “Fire Chief of the Year.”

“I had no idea that recognition was coming,” said Hart, who was decked out in his Class A uniform for the occasion.

While the presentation is an annual honor given out, it was the first one ever given out with the award’s new name – 2023 SEAFC Len Needham Fire Chief of the Year. The award is given in recognition of Needham, the recently retired fire chief of Bahama, North Carolina Fire and Rescue.

“Phil and I have been close the whole time so I was very honored to present him with this award that he is so deserving of,” said Needham. “Seeing him and his awesome family there was a special thing for me.”

Along with needing to be a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, they have to receive a nomination from the individual state’s association. From there, a scorecard is done with members of the SEAFC using three volunteers and three career firefighters to gauge and compile the scores.

“Now, Phil’s application is on to the International Association of Fire Chiefs where he has a chance to be the national winner,” said Needham.

For now, Hart is grateful for the recognition in the southeastern division.

“I have a hard time thinking of the right words to say, but it’s an honor for myself, both departments I represent, and the state of West Virginia,” he said. “I am extremely humbled by this.”

Hart also took the oath to serve as West Virginia’s representative on the SEAFC 2023-24 Board of Directors at the banquet.

