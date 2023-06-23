BREAKING: Rescuers on scene of reported drowning in Morgantown
5 News is still working to gather details about the incident
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - First responders are on the scene of a reported drowning in the Morgantown area.
Emergency dispatchers told 5 News, that rescuers were called to a residence on Terrace View Drive around 9:30 PM Thursday night. The area is in a small neighborhood a mile southwest of the Interstate 68 and Interstate 79 interchange.
Officials couldn’t confirm the condition of the victim, or the circumstances that lead up to the reported drowning.
5 News is still working on getting more details.
This is a developing story. You can stick with 5 News for the latest.
