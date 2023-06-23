Bridgeport to consider turf infields for baseball fields at The Bridge

(The Bridge Sports Complex)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council will be considering a contract that would change a portion of the playing surface of four baseball fields at The Bridge Sports Complex.

If Council approves a proposed contract with FieldTurf USA, Inc., the four-field complex at The Bridge would be outfitted with turf infields.

The contract, valued at more than $1.4 million, would include the removal of the existing natural infields from the infield arch inward and the installation of artificial turf infields, home plates and base anchors.

Officials say the outfields for all four fields would remain natural grass.

The work session is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.

