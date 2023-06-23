Community Care hosts “Recover Out Loud” at Jawbone Park

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Community Care Connections of Buckhannon held “Recover Out Loud” at Jawbone Park Thursday.

There was live music, food, and craft vendors, as well as the opportunity for people to share their stories about addiction.

Peer Recovery Support Specialist Leah Mullens said the goal of this event was to bring people together and show them recovery is possible.

“Addiction is a disease. It’s not about making bad choices or bad decisions. It’s a disease like high blood pressure or diabetes,” Mullens explained.

Another Peer Recovery Support Specialist, Judy Utley, created the motto for both the event and her own story.

“I’m the one that came up with the saying “Recover Out Loud” because even when I was in active addiction. I know I was using out loud. So now that I found sobriety and recovery. I choose to speak it out loud,” she said.

Utley added by holding events like this one people are able to learn more about other people’s stories and create an open door for those who may be struggling.

“Don’t be shameful of it. I mean like I said. We all suffer with something people are overweight, people are diabetic, people have high blood pressure, and they reach out for help. So, addicts should feel that they can reach out for help also,” she explained.

