Fire departments receive grant toward training

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced funding for three fire departments across the state.

A total of $201,332 will be split between the Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, City of Morgantown, and the Great Cacapon Volunteer Fire Department, Manchin says.

Below are the individual awards for each department:

$97,278 – Wallace Volunteer Fire Department

$52,626 – City of Morgantown

$51,428 – Great Cacapon Volunteer Fire Department

Manchin says the funding, which comes from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant, will provide critical resources to the cities’ fire departments to equip and train emergency personnel, improve efficiency and promote public safety.

“Our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities, and we must ensure they have the necessary equipment and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively. I am pleased FEMA is investing more than $201K to strengthen fire safety in Wallace, Morgantown and Great Cacapon,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding will strengthen emergency preparedness across our great state and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.