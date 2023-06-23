First at 4 Forum: Kump Education Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nancy with the Kump Education Center joined First at 4 on Friday.

She talked about the “Wild, Wonderful Wood Celebration” happening on Saturday at the Kump Education Center with its famous pie auction and learning about the Kump house.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.