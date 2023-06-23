The Flood of 2016: Seven Years Later

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It has been seven years since the day of the Flood of 2016.

June 23, 2016 is seared in the minds of so many who lived in the Two Virginias.

Communities in Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Pocahontas, Fayette, Clay, Nicholas and many others were impacted.

23 lives were lost in the floods across four counties in West Virginia--Ohio, Jackson, Kanawha & Greenbrier.

The most in the latter with 15 lives lost.

In 2021 WVVA’s Joshua Bolden profiled the community of White Sulphur Springs showcasing its West Virginia strength, resiliency and ability to spring forward.

Originally written: June 24, 2021

Part II: White Sulphur Springs Forward

After the devastation of the Flood of 2016 many turned to their local leaders for the community of White Sulphur Springs the leader at the top was Lloyd Haynes.

Haynes not only dealing with the devastation of the flood but losing his wife two days later.

“By myself I couldn’t have the strength to do it so I just had to lean heavily on my creator onto God with that and with the help of staff and friend and neighbors and we just kind of pulled our resources.”

Those resources came from everywhere immediately following the flood Bruce Bowling and owner of a storefront in White Sulphur Springs since the mid-80s & current mayor teamed up with his fellow businessmen and women serving up basic necessities.

“Couple of us decided let’s get together, let’s take our gas grills down to our local car lot and let’s just get people to empty out there freezers and let’s feed everybody, said Bowling.

Resident Cathy Rennard made complete career-shift due to the flood going to work for West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

“We don’t wait for somebody to come and save us typically we jump in and help our neighbors and help ourselves immediately that’s who we are,” said Rennard.

New homes and and neighborhoods like Hope Villiage stand tall and stand strong and the spirits of those who transcended during the flood of 2016 forever embeded in the place they called home on street signs, on monuments and our hearts.

The bustle of foot traffic day in and day out is a welcome a sight.

“The money that has been poured into the town by people who believe in the town and want to see it come back of a small West Virginia town the rebound is absolutely unfathomable.”

A bevy of stores line the streets with new ones popping up by the day.

" It really feels great to be one of the first pebbles to go into the pond to really get rocking and rolling it take a lot of people from the community to put the blood sweat and tears in,” said Clay Elkins, founding partner of Camp Creek Hospitality in White Sulphur Springs.

“We show up for our neighbors when they need us and that is very comforting and I hope other people in WSS have that same comfort that they were able to show up,” said White Sulpur Springs native, Alison Wickline who covered the floods.

“The fact there’s even a town, a main street to even begin with right now and there a homes people can live in and there a kids running on streets and sidewalks that is just a miracle.”

Part III: Retrospective from Our Prospective

Covering our community, serving our community, being here for you--our community it is something that every single journalist who works here at WVVA both past and present takes great pride in. The floods of 2016 impacted us covering it as well.

Alison Wickline is both a native of one of the hardest hit communities and covered the flood of 2016 for WVVA.

“The fact that people are still there and they’re still behind each other and they’re still supporting local businesses and they are playing the creek that five years ago was so devastating and deadly yeah, it makes me really proud.”

Katherine Thompson was watching the rains come in from the early morning into the night. Her future husband and then boyfirend is also a White Sulphur Springs native.

“The thing that got me the most was the amount of people that were helping; I drove into--kind of makes me emotional when I think about it,” said Thompson.

“I drive into White Sulphur Springs and I’m looking over at this random parking lot and I mean this is hours after this has happened the waters are just gone down and there are people throwing out tents. They’ve got clothes out they’ve got food out they’re just handing it out. It was beautiful.”

Chief Meteorologist Janna Brown was in-studio as the brunt of the storm entered Greenbrier County and surrounding areas..

“It was not just a moment that changed me but I think it really impacted out group and it impacted everybody in Southern West Virginia. It’s something that unfortunately that a lot of us had to endure,” said Brown.

“You know we came together for that benefit concert and it was just that whole experience really taught everybody a sense of community and a sense of personal safety.”

Roberts a life-long resident of the Two Virginias was covering the storm the day of and was dispatched to the field along with Wickline and Greenbrier County reporter, Austin Davis.

“As a meteorologist-reporter if it was a weather related event I would go to it. Whether it’s flooding or any other type of damage and most of the time you’d still see that hope in people I think that speaks to this area because when things would happen everybody would jump in to help,” said Roberts.

“That’s the thing about this area. I saw it in Greenbrier County that morning. I’ve seen it Tazewell County, I’ve seen it in McDowell County, I’ve seen those folks come out and work together.”

Wickline has these words for her hometown and anyone who went through and is forever changed by the floods:

I would just say, give yourself a pat on the back, give yourself some grace too because especially right now, right around this time of year I know that a lot of people are going through some really dark times and they are really struggling. They’re still dealing with the trauma of what happened five years ago. So give yourself some grace but also be proud because not every town or community could have come together like that and could have got to where they are five years later.

