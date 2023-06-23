Former Parkersburg corrections officer facing up to 10 years following guilty plea

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A former officer at the Parkersburg Correctional Center and Jail is facing up to 10 years in prison following a guilty plea on Friday.

Adam Scott Tumlin appeared before Judge John D. Beane and changed his plea to guilty on the charge of Transporting Controlled Substances into jail. Tumlin had been a corrections officer at the facility when he took the drugs into the facility. According to the criminal complaint, Tumlin was paid about $4,218 using Cash App for the two occasions he took the drugs to up to 14 inmates.

Originally, Tumlin was charged with four counts, one count each of: Manufacture/deliver/possess with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver; Transportation of Prohibited Items onto Grounds of Jail, Correctional Facility or Detention Center; Bribery in Official and Political Matters; Drug Conspiracy Against the Peace and Dignity of the State. Tumlin entered the guilty plea to Transporting Controlled Substances into the jail with the other charges being dismissed.

Tumlin is scheduled to be sentenced on August 17 at 10:15 a.m.

