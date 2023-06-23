Gracie Brown selected as Gatorade Girls Soccer Players of the Year

Led Mohigans to state championship this season.
Gracie Brown - Morgantown Girls Soccer - WDTV Sports
Gracie Brown - Morgantown Girls Soccer - WDTV Sports(Atticus Pead)
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Grace Brown, a junior from Morgantown High School has received the 2022-23 Gatorade West Virginia Girls Soccer Player of the Year award today.

Brown becomes the fourth athlete to receive the honor from Morgantown Girls Soccer - and she joins her sister, Sammie Brown, who won the award in 2019-20.

Gracie took the Mohigans to a 20-1-1 record, culminating in the Class AAA State Championship with a 2-1 victory over Parkersburg South in overtime. During that game, Gracie scored and picked up an assist.

Over the course of the year, Brown scored 23 goals and collected 17 assists - she was also named as the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association Class AAA Player of the Year back in March.

Brown also has a 4.0 GPA through her first three years of high school - she is as dominant in the classroom as she is on the field.

Congratulations to Gracie and Morgantown Girls Soccer!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
This image indicates that this story contains breaking news.
Rescuers respond to reported drowning in Morgantown

Latest News

WLSL at The Bridge - WDTV Sports
World’s Largest Swimming Lesson reaches Bridgeport for first time today
Bridgeport Post 68 Beats Elkins - WDTV Sports
LEGION BASEBALL: Bridgeport drops Elkins behind pitching & 6-run second inning
Best Virginia chosen as a #1 Seed - WDTV Sports
Best Virginia selected as #1 seed, will host regional in TBT Tournament
WVU Basketball vs TCU - WDTV Sports
5 of the top candidates for the WVU Head Coaching position