Gracie Brown selected as Gatorade Girls Soccer Players of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Grace Brown, a junior from Morgantown High School has received the 2022-23 Gatorade West Virginia Girls Soccer Player of the Year award today.

Brown becomes the fourth athlete to receive the honor from Morgantown Girls Soccer - and she joins her sister, Sammie Brown, who won the award in 2019-20.

Gracie took the Mohigans to a 20-1-1 record, culminating in the Class AAA State Championship with a 2-1 victory over Parkersburg South in overtime. During that game, Gracie scored and picked up an assist.

Over the course of the year, Brown scored 23 goals and collected 17 assists - she was also named as the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association Class AAA Player of the Year back in March.

Brown also has a 4.0 GPA through her first three years of high school - she is as dominant in the classroom as she is on the field.

Congratulations to Gracie and Morgantown Girls Soccer!

