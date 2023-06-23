Hearing for man accused of murder postponed

Ulices Pineda
Ulices Pineda(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The hearing for the man accused of killing Clarksburg native David Mazza has been pushed back.

Ulices Pineda was originally scheduled to stand in front of a judge on Friday, but the date is now set for July 24.

Investigators say Pineda shot Mazza in the back four times on June 14.

Officials say they were able to identify Pineda as the suspect through surveillance video.

Officers were able to get a warrant for Pineda’s home after they pulled him over for a traffic violation on June 16.

Police say they found the gun used in the shooting in Pineda’s home.

