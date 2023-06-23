House Call: Summer Safety - Mosquito Bites

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Dr. Mary-Ann Phillips, a pediatrician at Pediatric Associates, talks about what you need to know about summer safety.

1). What happens when a mosquito bites you?

It is quite interesting as the female mosquito bites people and animals to get a blood meal. Most female mosquitoes cannot produce eggs without a blood meal. Male mosquitoes do not bite people and animals.

When a mosquito bites you, it pierces the skin using a special mouthpart (proboscis) to suck up blood. As the mosquito is feeding, it injects saliva into your skin. Your body reacts to the saliva resulting in a bump and itching.

Some people have only a mild reaction to a bite or bites. Other people react more strongly, and a large area of swelling, soreness, and redness can occur.

2). What should parents do if their child is bitten by a mosquito?

Treatment is rather simple, as you should:

Wash the area with soap and water.

Apply an ice pack for 10 minutes to reduce swelling and itching. Reapply ice pack as needed.

Apply a mixture of baking soda and water, which can help reduce the itch response.

Use an over-the-counter anti-itch or antihistamine cream to help relieve itching. Follow the product label directions.

It is important to note that bites can become infected.

Do not scratch bites, as these can become infected.

An infected bite may appear red, feel warm, or a red streak will spread outward from the bite.

See a healthcare provider if symptoms worsen.

Even more important is that mosquito spread germs through bites.

Viruses like West Nile and dengue and parasites like malaria can make you sick.

A mosquito gets infected with a virus or parasite when it bites a person or animal that is infected. The infected mosquito can spread germs to other people or animals through bites.

Not everyone infected with a mosquito-borne germ gets sick.

3). So, what can you do to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites?

Make sure that you:

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Treat clothing and gear with permethrin.

Try to control mosquitoes inside and outside your home

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.