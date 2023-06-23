Janis S. Harris

Janis S. Harris, 63, of Anmoore, died Tuesday evening, June 20, 2023, at Clarksburg Healthcare Center after a long illness with Multiple Sclerosis.  The only daughter of the late David W. and Delcie M. Harris, she is survived by brother Jim (Mary) Harris, nephews Aaron, David and Stefan Harris.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Gary D. Harris, Larry A. Harris, maternal grandmother Susie S. Pettit, and her favorite cat “Baxter”, whom she adored. Janis graduated from Bridgeport High School with the Class of 1978 and became a certified vehicle mechanic through training at the United Technical Center.  She was a pioneer in emergency services as one of the earliest female certified firefighters with the Anmoore Fire Department.  She also became a certified Emergency Medical Technician and later a certified Paramedic.  As a CDL truck driver, she was employed first by DM Bowmen in Maryland and before her illness she worked for WS Thomas, Fairmont, WV.  She drove tractor-trailer trucks all over the eastern US and enjoyed her career very much. Janis loved taking up for the underdog in any situation and loved animals of every kind, especially cats.  Special thanks to her facility family at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab for their love, great care and friendship over the past decade.  We appreciate the kindness and thanks to WVU Medicine Hospice for their help at the end of her struggles.   Condolences to the Harris Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Her desire for cremation services will be provided by Burnside Funeral Home.  Family and friends will gather at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and will be followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 6 p.m. with Dr. Ken A. Ramsey, Pastor of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church.   Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

