Lori Nicole McClain Singleton, 53, of Stonewood, WV passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023. She was born on November 21, 1969, a daughter of Larry McClain of Stonewood and the late Dorothy Lou “Dottie” DeMark McClain. She is survived by her companion Bob Stalder of Flemington WV, one daughter, Loran Singleton of Bridgeport, WV, one granddaughter, Preslee Prescott also of Bridgeport and close friend, Sherry Bell of Stonewood. Also preceding her in death was one brother, Brian McClain. Lori was a wraparound facilitator at Braley & Thompson. She graduated from Roosevelt Wilson High School Class of 1988 and received a bachelor’s degree from Fairmont State College in Psychology. She also graduated from Clarksburg Beauty College. Per her request, cremation services were held. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 3 :00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home to conclude visitation with Reverend Richard Settles presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

