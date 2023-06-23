Man pleads guilty to meth trafficking in federal ‘Operation Smoke & Mirrors’ investigation

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston pleaded guilty Thursday to methamphetamine trafficking in connection with the Operation Smoke and Mirrors investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Timothy Allen Loudermilk, 63, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Federal investigators say the drug trafficking organization (DTO) out of the Charleston area was the biggest of its kind in state history.

Loudermillk is among 30 people who were indicted during the investigation.

Law enforcement officers seized more than 200 pounds of meth, 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 guns, and nearly $750,000 in cash.

Loudermilk is sent to be sentenced Oct. 5. He faces up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

For previous coverage:

Multiple agencies assist in largest methamphetamine seizure in W.Va. history

