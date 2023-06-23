New State Superintendent of Schools named

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV/WSAZ) - The West Virginia State School Board has chosen who will fill the state’s top educational job.

On Friday, the board appointed Michele Blatt as the new State Superintendent of Schools.

Michele Blatt (West Virginia Department of Education)

Blatt’s salary will be $230,000, officials announced.

Blatt, who is currently the Deputy State Superintendent, has worked with the West Virginia Department of Education for 17 years and is a veteran educator.

“You would be hard pressed to find a person with her experience, expertise, leadership and commitment to public education and the children of West Virginia,” said WVBE President L. Paul Hardesty. “Ms. Blatt’s record is impeccable, and she works tirelessly to support the vast and growing needs of our educators and families. Additionally, she understands how to build coalitions and relationships to benefit the mission and vision of public education, and for that I am grateful.”

“I am an educator at heart and have dedicated my professional life to supporting the education community,” said Blatt. “There are no words to express what it means to serve in this capacity, other than to say that I am deeply honored and am looking forward to continuing to serve the educators, students and West Virginia as a whole. We have a lot of work to do, and I am ready to get to it.”

Also during Friday’s meeting, state school board members voted on Friday to accept the resignation of David Roach as state superintendent.

Roach was named state superintendent in August 2022 after serving as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority.

He replaced Clayton Burch, who had resigned from the position to become superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.

Roach announced his retirement amid a takeover and investigation regarding Upshur County Schools. His retirement is effective June 30.

Blatt will take over the position on July 1.

