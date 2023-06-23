Patricia “Patty” Lane Currence Corley Tryon

By Master Control
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patricia “Patty” Lane Currence Corley Tryon, 75, a resident of Mill Creek, passed from this life Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at WV Caring Inpatient Center in Elkins. Patty was born Friday, May 28, 1948, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Hilleary “Boone” Currence, Jr. and Betty Jean Osborne Currence.  She was twice married.  First, to Harry R. Corley who preceded her in death September 30, 1987.  Then, on February 24, 1989, she married Richard D. Tryon who preceded her in death on July 25, 2022. Left to cherish Patty’s memory are two children, Lisa Ketterman of Elkins and Todd Corley and wife, Becky, of Huttonsville, one brother, Jack Currence and wife, Shirley, a brother-in-law, Billy Hammonds, a sister-in-law, Kay Rennix, two grandchildren, Josiah Corley of Elkins and Jessie Riggleman and husband, Caleb, of Mill Creek, and several nieces and nephews.     Preceding Patty in death besides her parents was her sister, Beverly Hammonds, and her son-in-law, Steve Ketterman. Patty  was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School with the class of 1966.  She had worked in the medical lab at Memorial General Hospital.  She enjoyed cooking big family meals and taking care of her family.  She loved spending time with her grandchildren.  She was a strong intercessory prayer warrior who devoted much of her prayer life to the needs of others.  She was a member of Jubilee Outreach Ministries Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Monday, June 26, 2023, from 1pm until 2pm, the funeral hour.  Reverends Harold and Deborah Swecker and Reverend Todd Corley will officiate, and interment will follow in Brick Church Cemetery.  Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Patricia “Patty” Lane Currence Corley Tryon.  Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

