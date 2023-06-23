Pilot program at Harrison County school to provide water treatment training

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials will be hosting a signing ceremony to bring water treatment training to a Harrison County school next year.

The signing is for a pilot program between Harrison County Schools, Clarksburg Water Board, and the West Virginia Rural Water Association.

The program aims to have a pre-apprenticeship program for every water utility across West Virginia in collaboration with an Agriculture CTE department in their local high school to give students training needed for water treatment positions across the state, officials said.

Officials said students will receive on-the-job training during half of the school day while also earning hours toward a certification in Water System Treatment Operator, Class I and II.

The pre-apprenticeship program is accredited through the Department of Labor and funded by the USDA through WVRWA, officials said.

The program is scheduled to begin next year at Liberty High School.

The signing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 5 at 11 a.m.

