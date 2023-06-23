Rain chances today, tomorrow, and even next week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the work week with cloudy skies, warm temperatures, and scattered showers, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Then more rain is expected over the next few days. Find out the details in the video above!

The low-pressure system that has been sitting in the southern states and pushing clouds and showers into West Virginia since this Monday will lift into our region today. This, combined with daytime heating, will mean scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, popping up after midday. Rain chances will stick around until after 8 or 9 PM at least, since that’s when daytime heating will wane. So some areas will likely see a classic summertime downpour during the afternoon. Aside from that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light southwest winds and highs in the upper-70s. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow, skies will be mostly cloudy, and due to daytime heating, scattered showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, will pop up during the afternoon hours. So some areas will see rain. Most of the rain dissipates by late evening. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-70s.

By Sunday, the low-pressure system will be in the Atlantic, allowing drier air to flow into our region. This means partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s, around average for this time of year. So Sunday will be hot but nice. Then on Monday, a low-pressure system from out west will push into West Virginia, bringing more rain showers and thunderstorms into our region. Rain chances from that system will stick around until Wednesday afternoon, when it moves into the Atlantic. Thereafter, our next chance of rain will be next weekend. All the while, temperatures will start in the 70s for the first half of next week, rising into the low-80s towards the latter half. In short, expect some rain for today, tomorrow, and even the last few days of June next week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Overcast skies, with rain showers at times, mostly during the afternoon and evening. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 77.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Low: 64.

Saturday: Cloudy skies in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 79.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies, with an isolated shower possible. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 86.

