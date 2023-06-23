Showers and storms continue tomorrow, but rain relief comes on Sunday

The relief is short-lived.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Scattered rain continues tonight and through Saturday, especially during the afternoon. Sunday will stay mostly dry as we sit in between rain systems. Rain returns for Monday and could be heavy at times, but despite that, we have no flooding concerns. This is because our ground has been so dry-- any rain is welcome! Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

