Crumbl Cookies officially opens in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Crumbl Cookies has officially opened on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

Crumbl Cookies is a cookie bakery that has been making waves in the dessert world with its rotating menu of flavors.

Andrea and Jordan Gwinn, they’re the owners of the new location right here in Clarksburg.

Andrea said they decided to open a Crumbl Cookies because when they would travel, they would stop at other locations along the way.

Since they’re from the area, they wanted to bring it into the community for everyone to get the chance to enjoy it as much as they did.

“We first noticed it on social media and started following them a couple of years back. It’s a pretty new company. It’s only been franchising for about 5 years now. So, they’ve exploded in growth. Yeah so, we just fell in love with it. We wanted to bring it to our community.”

Jordan said what makes this location so unique, other than the 275 different flavors that change weekly, is that it’s right off of the interstate.

“I mean about five counties feed into this. It’s a great area. We’ve got great businesses beside us Jersey Mikes, Shogun, and Texas Roadhouse. I mean all the grocery stores. It’s a great location.”

Andrea said they’ve been overwhelmed with the amount of support they’ve received so far from the community and even their hard-working staff.

“We get emotional over it. So, I’m trying not to cry right now, but we’re really happy about all of the support.”

In return, they hope to give back and be more involved with the community as they grow their business.

And if you need a cookie recommendation, Andrea and Jordan said, in their opinion, their favorite cookies are delicious but quite controversial.

“I love the Oreo mallow sandwich. It’s amazing. It’s a double-decker. So, when it comes around come get like a whole party pack, and then freeze them, and then you’re good for a while. I love the Everything bagel. That’s my favorite one. It’s controversial, but it’s my favorite one.”

With unique flavors and a commitment to quality, Crumbl Cookies is a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth.

They’ll be open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday 8 a.m. until midnight, and closed Sunday.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive (1/28/23)

Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive expected to open later this month (6/5/23)

Opening date for Crumbl Cookies on Emily Drive announced (6/13/23)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.