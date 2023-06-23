Thomas William Ice, 70, of Grant Town, passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. He was born on June 7, 1953, in Fairmont, West Virginia; a son of the late Charles Thomas Ice and Bettie J McKinney. Thomas worked as a Coal Miner starting at Federal #1 and retiring at Federal #2 after 25 plus years of service, He also worked at Kmart for 10 years as well as working at Giant Eagle, Patton Building Services and Dry-Cleaning World throughout the years. Thomas was a member of the Local UMWA. He was animal lover and shared his home with his beloved dogs Nick, Jaxon, and Maxx as well as seven cats including his special cat Oreo. Thomas was a huge WVU fan and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a devout Methodist and enjoyed working in the garden outside. He was known to keep up with the news and had a love for space and puzzles. Thomas is survived by his loving wife Rita of 33 years, sons Brandon Thomas “Memphis” Ice of Fairmont and Michael Andrew Rizer of Grant Town, and several nieces and nephews, cousins and in laws. In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by his sister Mabel Ann Lopez, a brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Brandon Rohrbacher officiating. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

