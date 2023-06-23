West Virginia Basketball in trouble, with multiple players entering transfer portal today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A wild day in West Virginia, as three players have now entered the transfer portal, with more potentially on the way.

Tre Mitchell, Joe Toussaint, and Kerr Kriisa have all re-entered the portal - all arrived in West Virginia via the transfer portal originally.

Entering the portal is not the final move - a commitment to another team needs to be made, and the players can still withdraw and return to Morgantown if they so choose.

However, that possibility is beginning to feel further out of reach - no coach has been hired yet, and reports indicate that options are swinging from one coach to another, with little end in sight.

This isn’t an easy fix - fans are bemoaning the length of time waiting for a coach, but only 6 days have passed since Bob Huggins resigned after being arrested and charged with a DUI - and now, the roster for the 2023 season stands on a precipice.

