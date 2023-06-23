World’s Largest Swimming Lesson reaches Bridgeport for first time today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson came to Bridgeport for the first time today, as The Bridge Sports Complex hosted the annual event to raise awareness and educate children and families about the prevention of drowning.

The WLSL, as abbreviated, is in its 14th year of existence, and seeks to hold lessons around the world on the same day each year. The program holds a 2014 Guinness World Record for the largest simultaneous swimming lesson conducted at multiple venues (36,564 people in 22 countries).

The free lessons were held at The Bridge Sports Complex, and aquatics manager Breanna Kniceley said that “we’re just happy to be a part of this and hope to do it for years to come”.

See more from the day, and visit The Bridge to find out more on swimming lessons and opportunities in Bridgeport.

