Conditions Finally Look to Improve Tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday will be the first day in a while where we have seen temperatures go above average. With our average temperature for this time of year being around 85 degrees, Sunday will see us eclipse that mark for the first time in the last week. Little to no rain showers are expected, but that will change as we go throughout the week. Michael Moranelli has all the details in your First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.