Conditions Finally Look to Improve Tomorrow

Clearing skies and above average temperatures in store
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday will be the first day in a while where we have seen temperatures go above average. With our average temperature for this time of year being around 85 degrees, Sunday will see us eclipse that mark for the first time in the last week. Little to no rain showers are expected, but that will change as we go throughout the week. Michael Moranelli has all the details in your First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer
A grandfather who attempted to rescue his grandson from drowning has died, according to...
Rescuers respond to reported drowning in Morgantown
Bomb threat causes evacuation at Bridgeport Target, officials say
UPDATE: All clear given at Target in Bridgeport after bomb threat
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
A bear and her three cubs broke into a Connecticut home Tuesday.
Police: Homeowner calls 911 after mother bear, her 3 cubs break into house with son inside

Latest News

next 3 days
Showers and storms continue tomorrow, but rain relief comes on Sunday
Futurecast showing conditions in North-Central West Virginia at 4 PM, June 23, 2023.
Rain chances today, tomorrow, and even next week!
next 3 days
Scattered showers continue through Saturday; break from precip on Sunday
Futurecast showing conditions in West Virginia at 8 PM, Thursday, June 22.
Rain chances continue into the weekend!