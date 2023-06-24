BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mrs. Mary Kathryn (Rexroad) Hart, 93, of the Vinegar Hill area of Fairmont, WV passed away at Manchin Assisted Living on Friday, June 23rd. She was the daughter of Aurthor French Rexroad and Louise (Kann) Rexroad, and the wife of her beloved late husband William Marcellus Hart with whom she shared 70 years of marriage.She was a member of the 1947 graduating class of St. Peters high school. After graduation, she worked at a pharmacy on Merchant Street in Fairmont, WV. She served as a cook at the First Baptist Church on Fairmont, Ave before becoming a substitute cook for the Marion County Board of Education, working her way up to a full time cook at the Monongah School. She held all these positions while remaining a caring and loving homemaker for her children and husband.After her retirement, Mary enjoyed traveling through Europe and Australia. She loved visiting many US National Parks. She loved to read, listen to classical music, refunding and couponing, and caring for her many flower gardens. She also loved cooking for her family and getting everyone together for a picnic.She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, William, and her brother-in-law Joseph Werkmeister.Those left to cherish her memory include her sister Charlotte Werkmeister of Deer Park, NY; sister-in-law Eva Woodward of Belpre, Ohio; and her children: Kenneth Marcellus Hart (Sandie) of Wellsburg, WV; William Mark Hart (Cathy) of Naples, FL; Daniel Eugene Hart (Sharon) of Lost Creek, WV; Mary Marcella Rankin (Vinton) of Bidwell, Ohio; and Jonathan G. Hart (Julie) of Grand Canyon, AZ. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.Services are to be held at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home 209 Merchant St Fairmont, WV. There will be a public visitation Wednesday June 28th 5-8pm. There will be a one hour visitation Thursday June 29th 10-11am with a funeral service at 11am officiated by pastor Nathan Barker.

