BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ronald Lee “Ron” Higginbotham, 61, of West Union, WV passed away at his home on Friday, June 23, 2023.He was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 30, 1961 a son of the late James Lee and Glenna Mae Grant Higginbotham. Ron married Nancy Eubank Higginbotham, who survives at their home in West Union, on August 31, 1994 whom he adored and loved with his whole heart.Ron is also survived by two sons, Benjamin Lee Higginbotham and wife Alexis of Houston, TX, and Joseph Weekley and wife Carley of Clarksburg; two daughters, Elizabeth Weekley of Bridgeport, and Michelle Weekley and fiancé Derek Slaven of Clarksburg; nine grandchildren, Kylie, Alivia, Gaige, Rhylee, Bentlee, Kolbee, Finnlee, Savannah, and Ethan; and two brothers, Daniel Lee Higginbotham of Clarksburg and George Higginbotham of Chicago, IL. In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by one brother, James Lee Higginbotham Jr. Ron graduated from Washington Irving High School and retired as a Lieutenant with the Salem Correctional Center. He enjoyed wood working, watching the History Channel, learning new things, music and loved the mountains of West Virginia. He especially loved his dogs, Baby, Sampson, Ziva, and Elayna. His wife, children, and grandchildren were his world.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm where a funeral service will be held at 7:00pm with Pastor Mark Greaver officiating. In keep with his wishes, Ron will be cremated following the service.Expression o sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

