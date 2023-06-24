BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shirley Jean Moody, 82, of Weston, passed away in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 23, 2023. Born on April 12, 1941, in Monterville, WV, Shirley was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Beckwith and Beulah Vesta Smith Beckwith.Shirley was a proud graduate of Tygart Valley High School, Class of 1959, and attended Glenville State College. She had a successful career as a Claim Specialist for the West Virginia Department of Employment Security, retiring after many years of dedicated service. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Shirley was a loving homemaker and a supportive and thoughtful mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed selling Home Interior for several years. Above all, Shirley cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, creating lifelong memories with them. As a devoted Christian, we are comforted by the words of Psalm 23:6, “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”Shirley is survived by three children: Fred Moody of Weston, Sam Moody and wife, Gerri, of Winfield, and Sandy Moody of Philippi; five grandchildren: Zackary Moody and wife, Kingsley, Logan Moody, Fallyn White and husband, Isaiah, Nicole Beam and Daniel Arbogast, and Thomas Arbogast; and seven great-grandchildren: Hannah, Davis, Emma Kate, Remington, Brylee, Natalie, and Theo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Moody; one sister, Linda McMasters; one grandson, Jason Moody; and life-long friend, Joan Newsome.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Shirley’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Donations can be made at www.stjude.org/donate or mailed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Julie Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Shirley Jean Moody. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

