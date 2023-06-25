4-year-old girl drowns, state police investigating

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after a four-year-old child drowned.

State police from the Logan Detachment were called Saturday to a pool at the Chief Logan Lodge in Chapmanville on reports of an accidental drowning.

Investigators determined the four-year-old girl was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in the water, state police said.

The girl was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled and authorities are still investigating.

WVSP said the girl was at the pool as part of a family gathering.

