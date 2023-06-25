BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dicky Joe “Joey” Weekley Jr, 61, of Clarksburg, WV passed away at his home on Saturday, June 24, 2023 following a brief battle with lung cancer.Joe was born in Clarksburg, WV on November 27, 1961 a son of Dicky Joe Weekley who survives with his wife Elaine Weekley in Finleyville, PA and the late Naomi Ruth Cole Weekley.He is survived by his companion, Juanita “Nita” Ratliff, who resides at their home on Gregory Run Road.Also surviving are one son, Joseph Weekley and wife Carley of Clarksburg; two daughters, Elizabeth Weekley of Bridgeport and Michelle Weekley and fiancé Derek Slaven of Clarksburg; seven grandchildren, Kylie, Alivia, Gaige, Rhylee, Bentlee, Kolbee, and Finnlee; two brothers, Randy Weekley of Clarksburg and William J. Weekley and wife Cristi of Pittsburgh; four sisters, Becky Sabatelli and husband Patsy of Mt. Clare, Dianna K. Samples and husband Bobby of Salem, Ruthie M. Farrell and husband Doug of Jane Lew, and LaDonna “Dodie” Colvin and husband Rick of Clarksburg; one stepsister, Kerri Zieler and husband Ralph of Finleyville, PA; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.In addition to his mother, Joe is preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Kenneth Weekley; and one sister, Vickie Weekley Dunn.Joe attended Washington Irving High School and was a self-employed mechanic all his life. He enjoyed watching Nascar and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he loved being outside and working on his property on Gregory Run Road and most of all spending time with his grandchildren whom he adored. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm where a funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm to conclude the visitation with Pastor Jerry Garrett presiding. In keeping with his wishes, Joe will be cremated following the service and an inurnment will be held at a later date in the Rose Hill Cemetery, West Milford. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.