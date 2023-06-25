It’s fireworks season: How to stay safe while celebrating Independence Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Setting off fireworks on the 4th of July is one of the longest-living traditions in the country. In 1777, the first organized independence day celebration was held in Philadelphia.

Before and after the fireworks show, a cannon was fired 13 times, representing the 13 colonies. Although cannons are not too common these days, fireworks continue to be a staple in Independence Day festivities. Angela Harrison, who works for Phantom Fireworks, operates the company’s firework tent. This year, the tent was set up in the Meadowbrook Mall’s parking lot where fireworks will be sold until the 4th of July. Harrison says she enjoys being a part of the celebration.

“It makes me feel good when people come in here and they’re looking for a specific show,” Harrison said. “I can sit down with them and put a show together that is going to make them completely over themselves.”

Customers who are 18 years and older, can buy firework bundles, poppers, sparklers, and unique thrills like the Fiery Frog. Harrison says fireworks take the cake when it comes to holiday celebrations.

“That’s a show you’re not going to repeat, you’re not going to see again,” Harrison said. “Balloons you can buy every day, but that special show you’re putting on for that special family member at a special event is going to continue through time.”

While the 4th of July celebrations are a fun time, they can be dangerous as well. Captain Stephen McIntire of the Clarksburg fire department told me there were 11,522 firework-related injuries across the nation last year. McIntire understands the excitement that goes into the holiday but wants people to practice safety precautions as they are celebrating.

“We want you to have fun,” McIntire said. “We want you to go out and play with the fireworks and enjoy yourself, but do it safely, do it in a matter you don’t catch something on fire, don’t hurt somebody.”

McIntire also recommends storing fireworks in a cool, dry place, using fireworks outdoors in a safe non-wooded area, and having a hose or bucket of water close by.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.