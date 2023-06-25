Man dies after being hit by car

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is dead Saturday after being hit by a car in Ravenswood.

Ravenswood Police say the crash happened on Washington Street, near Old and New Sports a little before 4 p.m.

Police have identified the victim as 44-year-old Jason Lee Stoffel.

Stoffel died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed.

