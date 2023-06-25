Man dies after being hit by car

Ravenswood Police say the crash happened on Washington Street, near Old and New Sports a little...
Ravenswood Police say the crash happened on Washington Street, near Old and New Sports a little before 4 p.m.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is dead Saturday after being hit by a car in Ravenswood.

Ravenswood Police say the crash happened on Washington Street, near Old and New Sports a little before 4 p.m.

Police have identified the victim as 44-year-old Jason Lee Stoffel.

Stoffel died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to the hospital for injuries.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Generic drowning picture
4-year-old girl drowns, state police investigating
Josh Eilert - WVU Interim Coach - WDTV Sports
Josh Eilert named interim coach for West Virginia Basketball
A grandfather who attempted to rescue his grandson from drowning has died, according to...
9-year-old boy expected to recover after grandfather dies to save him from drowning, officials say
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

Pike Street is blocked off at Monticello Avenue and South 2nd Street.
Water main break closes road in Clarksburg
Generic drowning picture
4-year-old girl drowns, state police investigating
Setting off fireworks on the 4th of July is one of the longest-living traditions in the country.
It’s fireworks season: How to stay safe while celebrating Independence Day
Josh Eilert New HC - WDTV Sports
Wren Baker - WDTV Sports
Wren Baker releases letter to Mountaineer Nation, asking fans to rally around basketball program