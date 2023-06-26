AG Morrisey outlines next steps for opioid settlements

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey outlined the next steps in distributing the opioid settlements.

Morrisey says the money received in the opioid settlements will go to the state’s counties and cities who signed the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding.

Morrisey’s office filed the West Virginia First Foundation articles of incorporation and mailed letters to the cities and counties outlining the process to receive settlement funds.

“This is a major step toward healing the battered communities in this state caused by the opioid epidemic,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our mission to heal the wounds of the past is on solid ground as the framework desperately needed to facilitate the management of the state’s and political subdivisions’ is starting to take shape.”

The state legislature formally recognized the West Virginia First Foundation through the legislative process, and Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill into law earlier this year.

The articles of incorporation for the foundation were filed with the West Virginia Secretary of State on May 18, and Morrisey says the initial Board of Directors must be elected by July 17. The board will have 11 members, five of whom will be appointed by the governor, subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The president of the County Commission of the most populous county, per the 2020 census, must convene a meeting of all local governments in the region to elect a director:

Region 1: Ohio County

Region 2: Berkley County (meeting set for July 12, 1 p.m.)

Region 3: Wood County

Region 4: Monongalia County (meeting set for July 13 at the Monongalia County Center, 10 a.m.)

Region 5: Kanawha County (meeting set for July 12)

Region 6: Raleigh County (meeting set for July 5 at the Raleigh County Courthouse, 1 p.m.)

Morrisey says settlement funds must be put to use to abate the opioid epidemic.

As the central organization dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis throughout the state, Morrisey says the foundation will receive 72.5% of each settlement or judgment, 24.5% of settlement and judgment dollars will be allocated to local governments and 3% will be held in escrow by the state.

This allocation maximizes the amount of money that will be available for an opioid abatement fund and will distribute money throughout the state, according to Morrisey.

Click here to read a copy of the articles of incorporation.

