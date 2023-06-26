Buckhannon Sheetz scheduled to reopen in August following remodel

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say the Sheetz location in Buckhannon is scheduled to reopen in August after a major remodel.

The Buckhannon location closed on March 12, and construction began the next day.

Officials said in February the remodel is similar to the one completed earlier this year in Weston and will feature a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating inside and outside the store.

Officials say the location is scheduled to reopened in mid-to-late August. An exact reopening date has not been announced at this time.

It is one of several Sheetz locations in our area to receive remodels, including locations in Weston and Star City.

