Crews battle 3-alarm fire at lithium plant in North Carolina

Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County,...
Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County, North Carolina, on Monday morning.(Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Firefighters were called out to a large plant fire in Gaston County on Monday morning.

According to Gaston County Communications, a fire was reported at Livent Corporation, a lithium plant in Bessemer City, just before 1:30 a.m.

Kings Mountain Highway is shut down from the Kings Mountain Industrial Park entrance to Crowders Mountain Road while crews work to control the situation.

County officials said no evacuations have been deemed necessary, and the smoke is not believed to be hazardous. Still, residents are encouraged to stay indoors and not to drive around any road barriers.

Officials said no injuries have been reported, and all workers have been accounted for.

It is not yet known what sparked the blaze.

The Charlotte Fire Department is assisting multiple Gaston County crews.

According to the city’s website, the plant is a leading source of lithium-ion battery technology, producing components for the electric vehicle industry.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Generic drowning picture
4-year-old girl drowns, state police investigating
Josh Eilert - WVU Interim Coach - WDTV Sports
Josh Eilert named interim coach for West Virginia Basketball
A grandfather who attempted to rescue his grandson from drowning has died, according to...
9-year-old boy expected to recover after grandfather dies to save him from drowning, officials say
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

Pike Street is blocked off at Monticello Avenue and South 2nd Street.
Water main break closes road in Clarksburg
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Couple celebrating 50th wedding anniversary and family member found stabbed to death, police say
Itzal Sanchez, 2 months old, is missing from California.
Amber Alert issued for baby taken from California
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Indiana tornado kills 1 as severe weather causes damage and power outages across multiple states
A menorah is tested outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in preparation for a celebration service...
Jurors who convicted the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will now weigh a potential death sentence