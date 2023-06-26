Crews respond to working fire at abandoned home in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a working fire at an abandoned home in Clarksburg on Monday.

Crews were dispatched to the fire on Coplin Ave. in Clarksburg at around 12:35 p.m. on Monday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials say the fire broke out at an abandoned home and has since spread to a second abandoned home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Responding agencies include Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort, and Stonewood fire departments.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

