Incident sends car into creek near Ritter Park

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No injuries were reported on Monday after an incident that ended with a car into Fourpole Creek near Ritter Park.

Police and fire crews have cleared the scene near Enslow Blvd. and 12th Street.

