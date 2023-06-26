Inflation causing wedding costs to increase

With wedding season in full swing, some soon-to-be married couples might already take a hit to their joint bank accounts.
With wedding season in full swing, some soon-to-be married couples might already take a hit to their joint bank accounts.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to inflation, expenses for a wedding are increasing. Everything from flowers, venues, food and music are all going up in price.

According to CNBC, in a January survey of roughly three hundred wedding vendors, 83 percent of participants say their business expenses will increase in 2023 and 77 percent of vendors surveyed say they raised rates this year to offset the rising operational costs.

The inflation is also impacting venues, as one official had to close a chapel down because of inflation.

“I actually operated a wedding chapel for four years in downtown Parkersburg. And I closed my chapel last year because the cost of doing business with the rent and inflation and cost of gas. Just everything else rising was too much for me to keep it open,” Mid-Ohio Valley officiants owner, Deb Lorentz said. “So, it was either pass on those costs to my couples or close it and become a traveling officiant which is what I do now.”

The wedding report said the average cost for a wedding in 2023 is roughly $29 thousand. Lorentz said because of higher costs at venues and outside expenses, many couples are looking to downsize their wedding and find ways to save.

“A lot of couples are just cutting things out. They’re not getting favors, they’re having their wedding party buy their own dresses. Things like that because it is expensive,” Lorentz said.

Lorentz said she has heard couples have cut costs by having family members play music, going to thrift stores for outfits and even doing potlucks for food.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool
Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Matthew Summerfield-Duke
Man charged with firing gun twice in Buckhannon home
Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart
Good Samaritan returns $2K found in shopping cart

Latest News

Josh Eilert and Wren Baker discuss roster turmoil
Noah Braham AOTW - WDTV Sports
Bridgeport Fire Chief receives life saving award.
Bridgeport City Council presents Life Saving award to Fire Chief Phil Hart
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
Gov. Jim Justice undergoes gallbladder surgery
WVU Basketball Josh Eilert Press Conference