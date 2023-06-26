Jackson Lee McSpadden, 38, a resident of Junior, passed from this life Sunday, June 18, 2023. He was in his usual health and death was unexpected. He was born on Sunday, December 9, 1984, a son of Richard Paul McSpadden and Barbara Ann Lambert. Jackson had never married. Left to cherish his memory is one son, Rilan Lee Hill, one niece, Brooke Lynn McSpadden, Grandmother Naomi Lambert, several uncles and aunts, Harry Lee Lambert Jr and James Eugene Lambert, both of Elkins, Pamela Jean Lambert Currence and husband Michael Ray Currence, Jacqueline Michelle Ramsey and husband Jimmie Ramsey, Jonathan Wesley Lambert and Amy Lambert, all of Elkins, Tammy and Todd Corely of Buckhannon, Timothy Mark McSpadden and Eugene McSpadden of Elkins, and several cousins. Preceding him in death were one brother, Christopher Paul McSpadden, grandfather Harry Lee Lambert, and grandmothers Lola Mae Bell and Opal McSpadden. Lee loved to hunt, hike, fish, gensing. He truly loved the outdoors. Visitation was held at Randolph Funeral Home on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 6pm to 7pm. The family's request for cremation was honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Jackson Lee McSpadden. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

