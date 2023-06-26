Jackson Lee McSpadden

Jackson Lee McSpadden
Jackson Lee McSpadden(Jackson Lee McSpadden)
By Master Control
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jackson Lee McSpadden, 38, a resident of Junior, passed from this life Sunday, June 18, 2023. He was in his usual health and death was unexpected. He was born on Sunday, December 9, 1984, a son of Richard Paul McSpadden and Barbara Ann Lambert. Jackson had never married. Left to cherish his memory is one son, Rilan Lee Hill, one niece, Brooke Lynn McSpadden, Grandmother Naomi Lambert, several uncles and aunts, Harry Lee Lambert Jr and James Eugene Lambert, both of Elkins, Pamela Jean Lambert Currence and husband Michael Ray Currence, Jacqueline Michelle Ramsey and husband Jimmie Ramsey, Jonathan Wesley Lambert and Amy Lambert, all of Elkins, Tammy and Todd Corely of Buckhannon, Timothy Mark McSpadden and Eugene McSpadden of Elkins, and several cousins. Preceding him in death were one brother, Christopher Paul McSpadden, grandfather Harry Lee Lambert, and grandmothers Lola Mae Bell and Opal McSpadden. Lee loved to hunt, hike, fish, gensing. He truly loved the outdoors. Visitation was held at Randolph Funeral Home on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 6pm to 7pm. The family&#039;s request for cremation was honored. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Jackson Lee McSpadden. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Generic drowning picture
4-year-old girl drowns, state police investigating
Josh Eilert - WVU Interim Coach - WDTV Sports
Josh Eilert named interim coach for West Virginia Basketball
Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool

Latest News

Dicky Joe “Joey” Weekley Jr.
Dicky Joe “Joey” Weekley Jr.
Shirley Jean Moody
Shirley Jean Moody
Ronald Lee “Ron” Higginbotham
Ronald Lee “Ron” Higginbotham
Mary Kathryn (Rexroad) Hart
Mary Kathryn (Rexroad) Hart