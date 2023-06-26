June Jefferson Award Winner: Brianne Warner

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of June, we’re honoring Brianne Warner.

The Lewis County Youth League Basketball has been around for over 70 years. The president of the league the last two seasons is Brianne Warner. She says volunteering for the league runs deep in her family.

“It’s a huge tradition,” Brianne said. “My grandfather was actually the president of this league at one time and he coached. My husband coaches. All of my kids have played.”

Briannne says she was surprised by being named this month’s Jefferson Award winner.

“Extremely surprised but very honored. It had never occurred to me during the work, during the seasons or anything that I was doing a good job, I guess. It’s a seven-day-a-week job. I really didn’t expect anybody to notice,” Brianne said.

Brianne says her volunteer work for the league includes several responsibilities.

“To make sure everything runs correctly. To make sure the kids are getting what they need out of the program. To make sure the floors are clean. To make sure the concession is running. To make sure people are behaving themselves and to make sure we are abiding by the rules of our facilities as well,” Brianne said.

Brianne says it’s all with one thing in mind.

“My main goal is making sure the kids are safe and learning something in the process. A lot of people think that we’re just teaching them the game of basketball. But youth sports teaches much more than that, especially work ethic. And as long as those kids are getting something out of it, whether it’s on the court or off the court, I think I’m doing my job,” Brianne said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Generic drowning picture
4-year-old girl drowns, state police investigating
Josh Eilert - WVU Interim Coach - WDTV Sports
Josh Eilert named interim coach for West Virginia Basketball
Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge on Saturday, June 24 after a...
State police identifies 4-year-old found unresponsive in pool

Latest News

The new facility will officially begin its service to the community on July 3rd.
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new behavioral health facility
Victor Taylor III
Man charged with stealing more than 40 lottery tickets from convenience store
Anthony Johnson
Police: Man steals bulletproof vest from animal shelter to ‘look cool’
June Jefferson Award