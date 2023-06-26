June Jefferson Award Winner: Brianne Warner

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of June, we’re honoring Brianne Warner.

The Lewis County Youth League Basketball has been around for over 70 years. The president of the league the last two seasons is Brianne Warner. She says volunteering for the league runs deep in her family.

“It’s a huge tradition,” Brianne said. “My grandfather was actually the president of this league at one time and he coached. My husband coaches. All of my kids have played.”

Briannne says she was surprised by being named this month’s Jefferson Award winner.

“Extremely surprised but very honored. It had never occurred to me during the work, during the seasons or anything that I was doing a good job, I guess. It’s a seven-day-a-week job. I really didn’t expect anybody to notice,” Brianne said.

Brianne says her volunteer work for the league includes several responsibilities.

“To make sure everything runs correctly. To make sure the kids are getting what they need out of the program. To make sure the floors are clean. To make sure the concession is running. To make sure people are behaving themselves and to make sure we are abiding by the rules of our facilities as well,” Brianne said.

Brianne says it’s all with one thing in mind.

“My main goal is making sure the kids are safe and learning something in the process. A lot of people think that we’re just teaching them the game of basketball. But youth sports teaches much more than that, especially work ethic. And as long as those kids are getting something out of it, whether it’s on the court or off the court, I think I’m doing my job,” Brianne said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.