Local boutique holds “Mermaid Makeover Party” with aquatic visitor

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -One Princeton business is bringing fun and fantasy out of the ocean and onto Mercer Street with a visit from a mermaid! “Fusion Permanent Jewelry” and “Denim & Lace Boutique” held a “Mermaid Makeover Party” that let kids and kids at heart get shiny mermaid hair and makeup. There was also mermaid merchandise for those wanting more siren style. But the real draw for this event seemed to be “Mermaid Alexis,” the traveling mermaid who stopped by for the party.

“...She’s so cute, and I love touching her tail,” says Skyler, one girl participating in the party.

Mermaid Alexis took pictures with the kids and opened oysters to find pearls for pearl necklaces. People could sit and listen to her mermaid “tails” and even ask questions about her life “under the sea.”

“Many people ask me about what my favorite food is, you know, how I got here, things of this sort that the typical child mind tends to wonder about, and any question they have, I have an answer for...” says Mermaid Alexis, “...People always think that this is just for kids. It’s for everybody of all ages... I’m very happy to keep the magic growing and the magic true...”

Mermaid Alexis is Alexis Jennings, a professional mermaid who is part of the “Circus Siren Pod” that performs in and out of the water across the U.S. and was featured in a Netflix documentary. Her mother, Angela Jennings, is part of Fusion Permanent Jewelry, one of the organizers of the Mermaid Makeover Party. She says being a mermaid allows her daughter to share her passion for the ocean with others.

“At first... she said to me, ‘What did you think when I wanted to do this years ago?’ I said, ‘I didn’t think you wanted to grow up.’ But I mean... it’s great. She loves it. She loves the kids. She loves being able to talk about the conservation of the oceans...” says Angela Jennings.

This is the second year that Denim and Lace held the Mermaid Makeover Party, but organizers say that this year was even more popular with double the number of people participating. If you would like updates on when the next Mermaid Makeover Party will be held, organizers say you can follow Denim & Lace on Facebook to keep up to date.

