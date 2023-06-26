Man charged after police chase and barricade situation

UPDATE 11:30 p.m. 6/26/2023

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The suspect in a chase turned barricade situation is now facing charges, according to a criminal complaint.

Nathan Cunningham of Dunbar, West Virginia, faces obstruction charges after a police chase ended with a barricade situation on Monday.

The criminal complaint stated officers with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on Cunningham along MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston around 3:30 p.m.

It said he failed to stop, turned around, and continued onto I-64 at speeds over 90 miles per hour.

The complaint said Cunningham evaded officers and nearly caused several accidents until he stopped at a residence alone on the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Dunbar.

Officers then placed Cunningham in custody after he barricaded himself in the house.

ORIGINAL STORY

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The suspect in a chase turned barricade situation has been taken into custody, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home along Lincoln Drive following a police pursuit that began in South Charleston.

Several different agencies are on the scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.