Man charged after police chase and barricade situation

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
UPDATE 11:30 p.m. 6/26/2023

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The suspect in a chase turned barricade situation is now facing charges, according to a criminal complaint.

Nathan Cunningham of Dunbar, West Virginia, faces obstruction charges after a police chase ended with a barricade situation on Monday.

The criminal complaint stated officers with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on Cunningham along MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston around 3:30 p.m.

It said he failed to stop, turned around, and continued onto I-64 at speeds over 90 miles per hour.

The complaint said Cunningham evaded officers and nearly caused several accidents until he stopped at a residence alone on the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Dunbar.

Officers then placed Cunningham in custody after he barricaded himself in the house.

ORIGINAL STORY

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The suspect in a chase turned barricade situation has been taken into custody, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home along Lincoln Drive following a police pursuit that began in South Charleston.

Several different agencies are on the scene.

Further information has not been released.

