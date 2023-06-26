Man charged with firing gun twice in Buckhannon home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers say he fired two rounds from a gun in an Upshur County home.

Authorities responded to a home on Fayette St. in Buckhannon on Saturday after 27-year-old Matthew Summerfield-Duke fired two rounds from a lever-action rifle into the upstairs ceiling of the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say a woman was in the home at the time of the incident, and the discharged rounds had the potential to ricochet and enter nearby homes.

Summerfield-Duke has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.