Man charged with firing gun twice in Buckhannon home

Matthew Summerfield-Duke
Matthew Summerfield-Duke(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers say he fired two rounds from a gun in an Upshur County home.

Authorities responded to a home on Fayette St. in Buckhannon on Saturday after 27-year-old Matthew Summerfield-Duke fired two rounds from a lever-action rifle into the upstairs ceiling of the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say a woman was in the home at the time of the incident, and the discharged rounds had the potential to ricochet and enter nearby homes.

Summerfield-Duke has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Little girl gets her magical movie experience.
Little girl kicked out of movie for singing and dancing gets a special showing
Generic drowning picture
4-year-old girl drowns, state police investigating
Josh Eilert - WVU Interim Coach - WDTV Sports
Josh Eilert named interim coach for West Virginia Basketball
A grandfather who attempted to rescue his grandson from drowning has died, according to...
9-year-old boy expected to recover after grandfather dies to save him from drowning, officials say
Tips to avoid snake encounters in the summer

Latest News

Todd Houston
Morgantown man charged with leading troopers on 115 mph multi-county pursuit
Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Work at site of future Menards in Bridgeport moving rapidly
FILE PHOTO of Christine Miller
Upshur County names new superintendent amid investigation
Pike Street is blocked off at Monticello Avenue and South 2nd Street.
Water main break closes road in Clarksburg