Man charged with stealing more than 40 lottery tickets from convenience store

HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been charged after troopers say he stole more than 40 lottery tickets from a convenience store.

According to a criminal complaint, troopers with the West Virginia State Police say 31-year-old Victor Taylor III, of Huttonsville, stole a total of 44 lottery tickets from the convenience store.

Troopers say Taylor stole 28 lottery tickets on April 17, 2023 and 16 lottery tickets on April 19, 2023.

In total, the lottery tickets had a value of $238, according to troopers.

Taylor has been charged with 44 counts of crimes involving lottery tickets. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on an $800 cash-only bond.

