Man missing from Handley area for a month

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jack Denny’s mother has not seen her son in over a month. Beth Denny reported her son missing on April 29th and she is still searching.

“I would just hug him I would just hold onto him I miss him so much and he is so intelligent he is amazing,” said Denny.

Jack walked out of her door over a month ago and vanished.

“On April 20th he left the house and walked to Montgomery I was told that he went to visit his friend,” said Denny. “I just felt like he was in danger.”

State Police are investigating Jack Denny’s disappearance. Troopers said no one has heard from Jack since that day and nothing came of a couple searches.

“He always called, he always checked in especially with mom he was never ever far away from us,” said Denny. “I haven’t heard anything nobody else has. I know somebody knows something, I know somebody knows something.”

Jack was also close with his grandmother.

“He is so close to my mom he would not do that to her she had lost her son when he was 18 my brother. I named my son after him and she is just going through it all over again it’s killing her,” said Denny.

Ann Marie Denny also wanted to share a message.

“Jack wherever you are baby get in touch with us we just want to hear your voice,” said Anne Marie. “Come home, come home son.”

If you have any information about Jack Denny’s disappearance, you are asked to contact West Virginia State Police.

